£1.36m stash of cocaine seized after car stopped at M6 services in Cumbria
Police stopped a car at Tebay Services on the M6 on Thursday evening (September 21) and two men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
Scott Chadwick-Greer, 30, of Oak Avenue, Thornton and Stephen Buckley, 39, of Lancaster Avenue, Thornton, have been charged with possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.
They appeared at Preston Magistrates Court on September 23 and were remanded in custody.
Police said 17 kilos of suspected cocaine was recovered from the vehicle with a value of £1.36 million.
Enquiries continue.
Two women aged 35 and 31 years were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have been bailed pending further enquiries.
The motorway was closed for a short time while police dealt with the incident.