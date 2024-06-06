£11k funding boost for festivals and events taking place in Morecambe in 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Entertainment events taking place in Morecambe this year will share a total of almost £11k following funding awards from the town council.

Bare Community Association has been awarded £2,500 by Morecambe Town Council to support the production of three events in the village throughout the year.

The first of these, BareFest, takes place this weekend (June 8) featuring a parade, music, stalls, competitions and various entertainments, with Bare Remembers to follow on November 10 and Christmas on the Crescent on November 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This grant enables us to host events in Bare Village and to continue the historical tradition, started in 1910, of the Bare Village Pageant and inauguration of a Lord Mayor of Bare,” said Marisa Seddon, Chair of Bare Community Association.

Matt Panesh of the West End Players receives a £3,000 cheque from Coun Lee Bradbury, Chair of Morecambe Town Council's Festivals, Sponsorships and Events Committee.

A further £2,500 goes to Northern Silents to help bring Silents by the Sea – a new festival celebrating classic cinema with live music – to the Winter Gardens this weekend (June 8-9).

Audiences will be treated to iconic films from the earliest years of cinema including Charlie Chaplin's The Kid, the original 1925 dinosaur adventure The Lost World, and Georges Méliès' fantastical 1902 film A Trip to the Moon, all supported by live musical accompaniment.

"It's set to be an incredible two days of live music and big-screen cinema entertainment in the stunning surroundings of Morecambe’s magnificent Winter Gardens,” said Jonny Best, artistic director of Northern Silents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Lee Bradbury, the Chair of Morecambe Town Council's Festivals, Sponsorships and Events Committee, presents a cheque for £2,995 to Anthony Padgett, organiser of Morecambe People's Biennial.

"This support allows us to offer free tickets for under 18s, making classic silent films with live music accessible to a new generation, and adding to the town's growing cultural community.”

Morecambe Artist Colony have been awarded £2,995 in support of Morecambe People's Biennial (July 6-7), an event celebrating the work and contribution to the community of Morecambe-based creatives, from artists and photographers to dancers and musicians.

Local artist and the organiser of Morecambe People's Biennial, Anthony Padgett, said: “We are grateful to Morecambe Town Council for this show of appreciation for all the great work local creative people do to help make Morecambe a better place to live in, and for the mental and physical health benefits they bring to our communities.”

Finally, the West End Players get £3,000 to support their activities over the coming year. Their plans include mummers' play Moby Dick, to be performed on the Promenade throughout the summer and as part of the new Morecambe Maritime Festival on August 24, and two new shows for pantomime season – Die Hard the Musical (reimagined in Morecambe with the Polo Tower taking the place of Nakatomi Plaza) and Peter Pan.