£100,000 available for community energy projects in Lancaster and Morecambe and across North West

Electricity North West has brought back its popular Powering our Communities for a seventh time with £100,000 up for grabs.

The region’s power network operator is looking to support communities to develop their energy projects by providing early stage funding to help get their projects going. That might include developing a local plan, engagement activities, overcoming a specific barrier, feasibility studies or business plan development.

Since launching, Electricity North West has awarded groups and organisations across the region £480,000 which has benefited local communities.

Helen Seagrave, Electricity North West’s community energy manager, said: “To bring back Powering our Communities for a seventh year highlights our commitment as a business to supporting community energy.

“The funding we’ve provided has helped make major differences across the region and each year, we’re seeing stronger applications along with a growing interest in community energy.

“Community energy has a huge role to play in the North West as we all switch to using more, clean green electricity for things like transport and heating.

"Community energy projects range from solar panels to wind power, and all contribute to reaching the North West’s net zero targets.”

Applications for this year’s fund must be submitted by Friday, July 26 and successful applicants will be notified in September.