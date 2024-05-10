Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Discounted bus fares for 16 to 21-year-olds and £1 adult fares on Sunday are set to be introduced in Lancaster and Morecambe.

The £1 Sunday adult single fare will be an expansion of the current £1 evening fare offer to cover all day Sunday. The new offer will replace the current 'Buy Saturday, Get Sunday Free' day ticket deal, also known as the Weekender Ticket. The £1 Sunday offer will launch on May 26.

A Young Person discounted fare scheme would see young people aged 16 to 21 offered a third off adult single, return and day fares purchased from the driver.

Those eligible and wishing to receive the discounted fare would need to apply for an AnyBus Young Person's pass which will need to be presented when boarding the bus. This scheme is still under discussion with operators but it is hoped to start it later this year. Further details to follow.

Lancashire County Council this week approved the plans using £7.025m Bus Service Improvement Plan Phase 3 funding from the Department for Transport (DfT).

This comes after the Enhanced Partnership Executive Board, where the council works closely with bus operators to develop improvements to services which complement the delivery of its Bus Service Improvement Plan, approved the proposals in February.

In addition to the new schemes, the Funded by UK Government spending plan outlines a further £1.32m is allocated on various bus service enhancements.

The spending plan also includes £995,000 saved from withdrawing the Weekender Ticket, alongside £500,000 of Bus Service Improvement Plan 2 funding allocated to fares Initiatives, to supplement the £7.025m Phase 3 funding, bringing the total to £8.520m.

County Coun Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: "Lancashire residents are already taking advantage of some of the improvements we've put in place as part of our Bus Service Improvement Plan, including a reduced fares offer on many evening and weekend services and a flat £1 fare for all journeys after 7pm.

"These latest proposals build on these improvements, with a significant investment proposed to provide cheaper fares for young adults and the introduction of a flat £1 adult single fare for Sundays.