News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

Property firm steps in to manage new student flats in Lancaster

A property firm will manage 790 student flats across a pair of schemes in Lancaster and Leeds that are expected to open in September 2025, reports Place North West.
By Michelle Blade
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Nido has partnered with a joint venture between Primus Property Group and H.I.G Realty Partners on the design and subsequent management of the two student living developments.

It was announced last month that finance provider Maslow will provide £32m towards the Lancaster flats, which will be built off Bulk Road to provide 388 studios.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Approved in November 2022, the riverside project has been designed by Tim Groom Architects and is made up of two accommodation blocks.

Most Popular
Tim Groom Architects designed the Lancaster scheme. Credit: via FTI Consulting.Tim Groom Architects designed the Lancaster scheme. Credit: via FTI Consulting.
Tim Groom Architects designed the Lancaster scheme. Credit: via FTI Consulting.

Developers seal £32m finance deal for 388 new student flats in Lancaster

The Leeds scheme will be backed by £36m from Maslow and introduce 402 studio apartments on Regent Street, a 15-minute walk from the city centre.

Both developments will offer a range of amenities including games and cinema rooms, common areas, yoga studios, and gyms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Darren Gardner, chief executive at Nido, said: “The UK student accommodation market continues to be hugely undersupplied, with an acute lack of the type of professionally managed and wellbeing-oriented homes that residents demand.

“Our appointment to work on these two much needed schemes demonstrates H.I.G’s and Primus Property Group’s understanding of the importance of delivering a best in class and differentiated residential experience for students and a recognition of our expertise in helping them deliver it.”

Duncan Melville, director at Primus Property Group, added: “Early engagement with Nido in the development of the schemes will help us in integrating technology and sustainable design in a way that delivers a positive impact for students who will be living in our buildings.

“We trust Nido to create fun, inclusive, and wellbeing-oriented spaces and student communities, which is a key part of our asset management plan.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since formation in 2007, Nido has grown into a clear market leader, having developed and/or managed over 12,000 beds across the UK and Europe during that period, and with a current portfolio comprising 9,000 beds (including 4,000 under development) across Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and the UK.

Related topics:LancasterLeeds