Promenade Concert Orchestra’s popular Palm Court revival at Morecambe’s Platform

A chance to see and hear the country’s only large Palm Court orchestra conjure up the days of seaside piers and spas is coming to Morecambe this March.

The award-winning Promenade Concert Orchestra will perform Music From The Palm Court on March 23 at The Platform.

The concert venue – in Morecambe’s former railway station - is appropriate as those who first enjoyed Palm Court music in the 1800s often travelled by train to hear it played in ‘palaces of entertainment’ surrounded by palm trees and aspidistras.

“There were many composers at this time fulfilling the need for this popular music, and, other than a handful of names, most have been forgotten, though their melodies live on,” said Promenade Concert Orchestra conductor and founder, Howard Rogerson.

Morecambe-based Howard has collected a vast orchestral library of music including some pieces which have not been performed for decades.

Thanks to the popularity of the ‘wireless’ radio and recordings from the Thirties to the Fifties, interest in Palm Court music, performed by the likes of Max Jaffa, was revived with the BBC’s ‘Light’ programme presenting it for hours every day.

The Grand Hotel Palm Court Orchestra’s star, violinist Tom Jenkins twice won the Daily Mail National Radio Award for most popular musical entertainer. He lived in Howard’s birthplace of Morley and Howard has since secured his archive.

Following in the footsteps of such notables as Adrian Boult, Malcolm Sergeant and John Barbirolli, Howard will conduct an afternoon of Palm Court music from the last 200 years including some rarely heard but delightful works.

“The entire programme is designed to be reminiscent of pier and spa orchestras in the great days of the spa and watering places in England, featuring some really charming and delightful melodies to whisk the audience back to those years gone by,” said Howard.

Featured are The King’s Rhapsody by Ivor Novello; Graceful Dance, a vintage work from early Sir Arthur Sullivan; and Percy Fletcher’s rare orchestral suite, At Gretna Green.

A solo spot, Wieniawski’s Polonaise de Concert will be performed by violinist and orchestra leader, Julian Cann.

Established in 2007, the Morecambe-based Promenade Concert Orchestra features professional, semi-professional and excellent amateur musicians from the Lancaster, Morecambe and Kendal area.

Music From The Palm Court takes place at 3pm on Sunday, March 23 and tickets are priced £17 and accompanied children can attend for free.

To book, phone The Platform box office on 01524 582803; email [email protected] or visit https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/sites/the-platform