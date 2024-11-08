Promenade Concert Orchestra present programme of music for ballet and dance at Morecambe’s Platform
The packed programme of well-known and loved tunes includes music from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker and Sleeping Beauty balletsm along with a waltz from his opera, Eugene Onegin; Khachaturian’s Masquerade Waltz and Sabre Dance, Kabalevsky’s Comedian’s Dance; Smetana’s opera dances and a rarely heard ballet suite by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.
There will also be Edward German’s Nell Gwyn dances, an Irish Reel by Percy Grainger, English dances by Ernest Tomlinson and a recent work, Concert Jig for Dulcimer and strings, a first for Morecambe, with soloist Chris Perry.
There’s something for everyone of any age, so go along and hear your own resident Promenade Concert Orchestra in comfortable surroundings at the Platform, conducted by founder and music director Howard Rogerson.