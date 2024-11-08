Promenade Concert Orchestra present programme of music for ballet and dance at Morecambe’s Platform

By Michelle Blade
Published 8th Nov 2024, 12:54 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 14:32 BST
For its first concert in its 18th season, the Promenade Concert Orchestra will be presenting another Music for You concert programme of Music for Ballet and Dance at the Platform in Morecambe on Sunday November 24 at 3pm.

The packed programme of well-known and loved tunes includes music from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker and Sleeping Beauty balletsm along with a waltz from his opera, Eugene Onegin; Khachaturian’s Masquerade Waltz and Sabre Dance, Kabalevsky’s Comedian’s Dance; Smetana’s opera dances and a rarely heard ballet suite by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.

There will also be Edward German’s Nell Gwyn dances, an Irish Reel by Percy Grainger, English dances by Ernest Tomlinson and a recent work, Concert Jig for Dulcimer and strings, a first for Morecambe, with soloist Chris Perry.

There’s something for everyone of any age, so go along and hear your own resident Promenade Concert Orchestra in comfortable surroundings at the Platform, conducted by founder and music director Howard Rogerson.

Morecambe's Promenade Concert Orchestra. Picture by © Johnny Bean/Beanphoto
Morecambe's Promenade Concert Orchestra. Picture by © Johnny Bean/Beanphoto

The show is on Sunday, November 24 at 3pm and tickets, priced at £17 (accompanied child free), are available from the Platform Box Office 01524 582803 and https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/sites/the-platform

Visit https://www.facebook.com/promenadeconcertorchestra or https://promenadeconcertorchestra.org.uk/

