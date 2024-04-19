Promenade Concert Orchestra present Ernest Tomlinson centenary celebration concert in Morecambe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire-born Ernest Tomlinson was born in Rossendale in 1924 into a musical family.

His father, Fred Tomlinson, founded the Rossendale Male Voice Choir in the same year, and Ernest, as were his siblings, were also into music! Ernest made his name as a composer,

arranger and conductor of light orchestral music and worked for the BBC for many years and music publishing houses.

Ernest Tomlinson conducting many years ago.

The programme shows a variety of his compositions and arrangements following on from other English Folk Song arrangers, such as Ralph Vaughan Williams, Ernest’s arrangement of

Shenandoah, A Nautical Interlude as he crafts two sea-songs, Billy Boy and A-Roving, into an amazing piece of orchestral writing; incidental music, Gaelic Lullaby for violin solo and

folk-song, Chipping Lane.

His exciting English Overture includes English folk-songs such as, Here’s a Health to His Majesty, Old King Cole, King Arthur Ruled the Land, Over the Hills and Far Away, Gossip Joan, Greensleeves, Oh! Dear, what can the matter be, Come Lasses and Lads, Begone Dull Care, The Lincolnshire Poacher and Lillibulero, as they are beautifully crafted and woven into

the amazing work.

The Little Serenade is surely his most well-known and broadcast work and started life in The Story of Cinderella, but also used for signature tunes in different formats over the years.