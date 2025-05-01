Promenade Concert Orchestra perform Music from the Shows in Morecambe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oh what a beautiful afternoon it will be when Morecambe’s award-winning Promenade Concert Orchestra perform Music From The Shows this May.

Tunes from classic musicals including Oklahoma, High Society, Evita, Showboat, Perchance to Dream and The Phantom of the Opera will be played alongside selections from Sullivan operas at The Platform on May 18.

And joining the Promenade Concert Orchestra will be baritone, James Holt, a Royal Northern College of Music graduate, who will perform On The Street Where You Live from My Fair Lady; Oh What a Beautiful Morning from Oklahoma; Any Dream Will Do from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat; Evermore from Beauty and the Beast, and Stars from Les Misérables.

James, who has sung with Opera North among others, will go on to perform at this year’s Eisteddfod in Wrexham and with Opera Holland Park.

Music From The Shows ends Promenade Concert Orchestra’s current concert season. Established in 2007, the Morecambe-based Promenade Concert Orchestra features professional, semi-professional and excellent amateur musicians from the Lancaster, Morecambe and Kendal area. It was founded by Morecambe-based Howard Rogerson, its conductor.

Music From The Shows takes place at 3pm on May 18.

Tickets are priced £17 and accompanied children can attend for free.

To book, phone The Platform box office on 01524 582803; email [email protected] or visit https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/sites/the-platform