Prolific burglar jailed for Lancaster break-in had only just got out of prison

A man has been jailed after a burglary in Lancaster city centre.

Shaun Roberts, 31, of Wrexham, Wales was found guilty at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court of committing a burglary of a retail business in Lancaster city centre.

The court heard Roberts approached the business during the early hours of the morning, smashing the front door and stealing the money till from inside.

Police quickly identified Roberts as the offender who had only just been released from prison a short while ago.

Shaun Roberts.

Police said Roberts was imprisoned back in October 2024 for committing five burglaries of local businesses in Lancaster city centre and was jailed for 26 weeks.

Roberts was jailed for 24 months for the most recent burglary and ordered to pay £154 court costs.