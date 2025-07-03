‘Problem’ traffic lights on Morecambe’s Bay Gateway fixed by county council

Traffic lights on the Bay Gateway in Morecambe which have been operating in a problematic manner according to a reader, have been found to be faulty.

A reader told the Lancaster Guardian: “The traffic lights on the A683 Bay Gateway, specifically between the A589 junction and the B5273 roundabout, have been operating in a problematic manner.

"Unlike other traffic lights that use sensors to adjust their timings based on actual traffic, these lights run on a fixed sequence at all times of the day.

“This fixed sequence causes the lights to change for vehicles that are not there, leaving actual traffic to stand idle for several minutes, even during the early hours of the morning.

"This unnecessary and random change often results in vehicles having to brake suddenly, which is both dangerous and frustrating for drivers.

“I have already reached out to the council via their online fault reporting section, but unfortunately, they have dismissed my concerns, stating that there is no problem.

"However, the current operation of these traffic lights is causing traffic queues throughout the day, and given the high volume of HGV traffic in the area, I believe the resulting vehicle emissions must be reaching unacceptable levels at times.

“The council's dismissal of my concerns does not address the real and ongoing problems faced by motorists and local residents.”

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "We asked our traffic signal maintenance contractor to check two sets of traffic lights between the McDonalds junction and the B5273 roundabout and they found there were detector faults at both.

"These have now been fixed so drivers should be moving quicker through this area.”