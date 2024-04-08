Prized pair of kingfishers preserved by famous Carnforth taxidermist go up for auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The firm of Henry Murray of Carnforth existed between 1872 and 1961 and the Henry Murray of Carnforth firm was known for his Victorian cases that had beautiful painted scenic lakeland backdrops done in watercolour and gouache.

As well as taxidermy, fishing rods, reels and tackle, and fine sporting guns will feature in the next sale at Mitchells from Wednesday April 17 to Friday April 19.

Amongst the taxidermy is a fine wall-hanging case displaying a pair of Kingfishers, with rocks, trees and watercolour background, attributed to the celebrated Victorian taxidermist Murray of Carnforth, which is expected to sell for £300-£500.

Also for sale is a collection by Peter Spicer & Sons of Leamington Spa, one of the greatest firms of British taxidermists in the late 19th and early 20th century, which includes ten fox and otter masks from local Cumberland hunting packs such as the Mellbreak and Ullswater Foxhounds.

A fox mask labelled "Mellbreak Foxhounds Darling How November 7th 1942”, a second labelled "Killed at Isel February 5th 1935” and a third labelled “Ullswater Foxhounds Mardale

April 29th 1935” have estimates of £180-£220 each, the latter being of historical interest since Mardale was flooded four months later in August 1935 to create Haweswater reservoir.

The most valuable of the sporting guns is expected to be a 1947 Willliam Powell of Birmingham 12 bore side by side shotgun with 28" barrels and a leather and brass cornered motor case which has an estimate of £5,000-£6,000.

A watercolour ‘Wilk’ cartoon by John William Wilkinson (1906-1994) depicting John Peel of Blencathra Foxhounds and an American gentleman in a 10 gallon hat, is up for auction.

Highlights amongst the fishing lots are an 1830 Ustonson brass pull winch fishing reel with a bone handle, marked to the side ‘Ustonson maker to His Majesty, Temple Bar London’ with an estimate of £1,500–£2,000.

A watercolour ‘Wilk’ cartoon by John William Wilkinson (1906-1994) depicting John Peel of Blencathra Foxhounds and an American gentleman in a 10 gallon hat with the caption "I only said I would give you £5,500 for your little trumpet” has an estimate of £300–£500.

The caption relates to the Keswick Antique Dealer Brassy Johnny who was known for selling hunting horns to busloads of American tourists.

The first day of the sale on Wednesday April 17 will include guns and ammunition.

Day two on Thursday April 18 will feature shooting accessories, taxidermy, ceramics, books and pictures.

Fishing rods, reels and tackle will be sold on day three of the sale on Friday April 19.

An illustrated catalogue can be viewed online at https://www.the-saleroom.com/en-gb/auction-catalogues/mitchells where salegoers can also register to bid live online during the auction.

Alternatively lots can be viewed in person at Mitchells town centre saleroom in Cockermouth on Monday April 15 from 10am to 5pm, Tuesday April 16 from 10am till 7pm and throughout each sale day.

A printed, text only catalogue is available for £3 from the saleroom.