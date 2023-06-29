Prince William's surprise for six-year-old fundraising superstar from Lancaster

In the letter, Prince William congratulates Oscar Burrow on “reaching all 12 of the highest peaks in United Kingdom” and for his “efforts to fundraise for Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley.”

The brave youngster completed his challenge to climb 12 of the UK’s highest mountains in May and has so far raised over £36,000 for Derian House – enough to send 36 families on a free holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oscar now hopes to complete the National Three Peaks Challenge later this year in which he will attempt to climb the highest mountains of England, Scotland and Wales in 24 hours.

A thrilled Oscar Burrow after reading his letter from Prince William.

The youngster, of Halton, hopes to raise an additional £30,000 – an amount that could run Derian House’s hydrotherapy pool for an entire year.

Oscar said: “It’s amazing! I got a letter from the future king. Do you think I’m the only person in Halton to have a letter from the Prince of Wales?”

Oscar’s dad Matt said: “I was wowed when the postman turned up with a letter. He asked me to please sign as it was from Buckingham Palace and he needed proof that it had arrived by 1pm! We are so proud of Oscar for everything he has achieved. I hope he has inspired children and adults to go after their dreams – one step at a time.”

Oscar receives his royal letter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oscar captivated the world in his attempt to climb the height of Mount Everest to raise money for Derian House Children’s Hospice, with news of his challenge reaching global and national news outlets.

Kerry Pritchard, Community Fundraiser at Derian House, said: “Oscar is incredibly deserving of such a royal surprise – I’m sure it’s something he’ll be able to treasure forever.

“All of us at Derian have followed Oscar along his fundraising journey and are in awe at what he has already achieved. It is only down to the generosity of our incredible supporters – like Oscar and his family – that we are able to do what we do for families. We are so grateful.”

You can help Oscar reach his target at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/oscar-burrow1