Blue skies greeted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when he visited Morecambe today (January 19).

The PM was in town following yesterday’s announcement confirming the £50m government cash injection needed to make Eden Project Morecambe a reality.

Mr Sunak was joined on his visit by Minister for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove.

Morecambe MP David Morris accompanied the pair as they took a stroll along the promenade to take a look at the Eden Project Morecambe site on land that once housed the Bubbles leisure complex.

One passer-by shouted: “Lend us 20 quid for my heating bill, Rishi.”

The Prime Minister did not respond to the shout and it was not clear if he heard.

The party also paid a visit to Morecambe’s iconic Midland hotel.

Following his visit to the site, Mr Sunak was due to address business leaders and representatives about Eden Project Morecambe.

1. Prime Minister visit

2. Prime Minister visit

3. Prime Minister visit

4. Prime Minister visit