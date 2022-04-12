Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak fined for Covid lockdown breaches

A No 10 spokeswoman has confirmed that the Prime Minister and the Chancellor are among those to be fined by police for attending the gatherings, which broke regulations imposed by their own Government.

It comes after the Metropolitan Police announced 30 additional fines today (Tuesday, April 12) in relation to Operation Hillman, the ‘Partygate’ probe dealing with alleged breaches by some of the UK’s most senior political figures.

More than 50 referrals for fines have now been made, said the force in its latest update, up from the 20 referrals for fines it said were made at the end of March.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be issued with fines for breaches of Covid-19 regulations following allegations of lockdown parties in Downing Street and Whitehall. Pic: PA

Scotland Yard said it was “making every effort to progress this investigation at speed”, with the possibility of more fines to come.

The identities of people issued with FPNs have not been disclosed publicly by the Met, nor the offence which fines relate to.

But Downing Street has said it will confirm if either Boris Johnson or Cabinet Secretary Simon Case are handed a fine.

No 10 has been approached about whether the Prime Minister or Mr Case have been notified about an incoming fine as part of the latest batch of referrals.

Mr Johnson is understood to have been present at six of the at least 12 events being investigated by the Met.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the additional fines “expose the shocking scale of the criminality in Boris Johnson’s No 10”.

The former cabinet minister added: “The police have now completely shredded Johnson’s claims that no laws were broken.

“He cannot be trusted and cannot continue as Prime Minister.

“No other leader in any other organisation would be allowed to continue after law-breaking on this scale.

“If Boris Johnson won’t resign, Conservative MPs must show him the door.”