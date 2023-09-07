Primark adds women’s clothing to click and collect trial at Lancaster store.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From next Wednesday, September 13, customers of the 57 trial Click + Collect stores across Greater London and the North West of England and North Wales including Lancaster will be able to buy a selection of womenswear online for collection in their local store.

Womenswear now joins kids’ and nursery products on the trial service, meaning customers will be able to shop from around 2,500 Primark products via Click + Collect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move into Womenswear, Primark’s most popular category by far, will offer customers much broader choice, greater convenience and even more reasons to visit their local high street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Primark is now including womenswear in their Click and Collect trial.

Included in the womenswear selection online will be:

*Ranges typically only found in larger stores, including some of the most fashionable Autumn Winter collections as well as Primark’s popular Edit collection which features more premium fabrics, blends and detailing. Currently only available in selected UK stores, The Edit’s inclusion on Click + Collect will make it available to customers of all Click + Collect trial stores.

*A selection of in-store bestsellers available in an extended range of colours and styles as online-exclusive options.

*Specialist products such as Primark’s Supporting Women for Life womenswear, lingerie and nightwear ranges including maternity, breast cancer, period pants and menopause collections. These ranges are all designed to make innovative, more specialist products available for women at affordable prices, and adding these to the Click + Collect platform means that even more customers can shop the ranges.

Primark adds women’s clothing to click and collect trial at Lancaster store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stores offering the service range from Primark’s multi-storey flagships on either end of London’s Oxford Street and in the centres of Manchester, Liverpool and Sheffield, through to smaller high street locations such as Hackney and Hammersmith in the capital and Lancaster and Llandudno further north.

Customers who don’t live or work near one of the 57 trial stores can still visit the Primark website to browse current ranges and check availability using the stock-checker before heading into their local store.