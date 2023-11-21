Prestigious choir concert supports Morecambe church’s organ project in honour of King Charles III

The North Yorkshire choir, Octameron, will perform a fundraising concert at St Barnabas Church in Morecambe on Saturday December 2 at 3pm.

Proceeds will go towards the Coronation Organ Project, to install an 1865 Father Willis organ in the church in honour of the new king.

The concert programme includes music for advent, Scottish folk songs and some 20th century jazz.

The parish salvaged the magnificent organ from a closed church in Weybridge and are now close to raising the £110,000 needed to begin installation in January.

It is hoped that, as well as enriching the church’s musical life, this will provide a fine new venue for organ performance and teaching in the Lancaster and Morecambe area.

Project progress can be followed on Instagram at morecambepipeorgans.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for 16 and under and are available from https://stbmorecambe.org/ by calling 01524 941521 or on the door.