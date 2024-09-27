Press your own apples at special festival at Lancaster church
Julie Buckley, fundraising and events co-ordinator said: “There is loads to do on the Saturday, we have a large Apple Press, courtesy of Miss Whalley’s Field, so bring your own apples and bottles, come early so you are not disappointed as we usually have loads being brought.
“We have a best baked apple product competition, judged by visitors on taste! Lovely refreshments , strawberry cream scones etc.
“You can add a handcrafted poppy to our growing installation, buy crafts, fair trade goods, and see what lots of local community groups are doing.
"Beekeepers, Friends of Williamson Park, Friends of Lancaster Cemetery, Fork to Fork, Money for Madagascar, Food Futures/Composting , Fair Trade will be there on the day.
“Join the raffle, test your luck on the tombola, and there are lots of games for the young at heart too.
“Also watch and listen to the wonderful Sign Out Loud group following their success at various Pride festivals around the North West.
"Sam Copner, guitar soloist will be playing music and you can also see the beautiful stained glass in church, or just spend some time in peace.”
The Apple Festival is at Christ Church, Wyresdale Road, Lancaster on Saturday September 26, from 2pm-4pm.
Entry is free.