Prepare to have your heart warmed at The Dukes Christmas show in Lancaster

The Dukes Lancaster continue to deliver true festive magic through their legendary Christmas shows and this year is no different.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Snow Queen will tell a story of bravery and friendship!

The cast sees multiple familiar faces and some exciting new talent to the Dukes.

The full cast includes: Gareth Cassidy (The Wizard of Oz, The Hobbit, Beauty & The Beast, Hansel & Gretel, A Christmas Carol, Peter Pan and Treasure Island: the Dukes) as Mr Buckler; Tori Burgess (The Wizard of Oz: the Dukes, Richard, My Richard: Shakespeare North & Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, A Little Princess :Theatre By The Lake) Both are returning to the Dukes after starring in the latest Park Show, The Wizard of Oz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tori Burgess plays The Snow Queen in the Dukes Christmas show.

Amy Tara will be starring as Gerda Buckley after spending last Christmas as Arrietty in The Borrowers, Victoria Brazier (Pride & Prejudice: Storyhouse, A Little Princess: Theatre by The Lake, The Book Thief: Bolton Octagon) returns as Elsie Orr, joined by Harri Pitches (Breadcrumbs: Wrongsemble, Drift: Interplay, Outlander: Sony/STARZ) as Kai Tinkler; and William Travis (Robin Hood: Oldham Coliseum, Coronation Street: ITV, This is England) as Mr Kelpine.

Audiences will be whisked away to a frosty forest and join Gerda as she uses her bravery and strength to rescue her friend Kai from the icy grip of The Snow Queen!

Chris Lawson's, director and the Dukes CEO said: “I’m thrilled to be directing The Snow Queen here at The Dukes, we have an exceptional creative team and cast assembled, a mix of home-grown talent and those looking forward to spend Christmas in this wonderful city!

"We promise you a Christmas show full of heart, magic and snow!”

The Snow Queen runs from November 21-December 31.

Prepare to have your heart warmed this festive season thanks to The Snow Queen.

Tickets are now on sale at https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/christmas-show-2025 or by contacting The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or [email protected].