Prepare to be chilled to the core with haunting tales told by Lancaster author on Halloween

Are you bored of bobbing for apples? Is your street empty of trick-or-treaters?

Why not get up to something truly horrific this Halloween and pop along to Pure Vegan on Thurnham Street in Lancaster on October 31?

From 5pm until 9pm, their doors will be open for an evening of haunted happenings as they are joined by Lancaster’s very own Master of the Macabre, A.S.Chambers.

As you feast your eyes (and indeed your stomachs) on an array of seasonal delicacies, prepare to be chilled to the core with tales of werewolves of Williamson Park, vexed vampires that can’t

Author A.S. Chambers will be sharing stories from his Lancaster-based books of horror on Halloween.

handle their booze and marauding mummies of Morecambe as Chambers shares stories from his Lancaster-based books of horror, the Sam Spallucci Series as well as from other titles.

“Admission is absolutely free,” says the local author, “but space is limited, so it will be a ticket-only event and people can feel free to come along at any time during the evening.”

A.S. Chambers will have copies of his book for sale during the evening.

Tickets can be booked at https://www.aschambers.co.uk/