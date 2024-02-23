News you can trust since 1837
Prepare for an absolute spectacle with Showwomen at The Dukes in Lancaster

The untold herstory of extraordinary British working-class entertainment from immigrant, queer, activist and occult perspectives comes to The Dukes in Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 11:51 GMT
1940’s body magic star Koringa, 1930’s pioneer clown Lulu Adams, 1950s female dare-devil Florence Shufflebottom and 1880’s teeth hanging aerialist superstar Miss La La have inspired an exploration of lesser-known stories of extraordinary women in variety performance from a century ago.

Marisa Carnesky performs alongside cabaret and performance stars hair hanger/comedienne Fancy Chance, sword and spoken word artist Livia Kojo Alour and physical and fire performer Lucifire, interweaving live action, in-depth interviews and archival footage to create a dreamlike landscape mixing death defying stunts, strange and emotive acts, political resistance and secret backstage rituals.

Expect witchy collective going-ons in full leopard print, naked crocodile women scaling walls, ladders of swords, live hair hanging, never ending pom poms and ectoplasmic clowns.

Warning: This show contains nudity.

Showwomen comes to The Dukes on Thursday, March 14 at 7.30pm.

For tickets visit https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/showwomen

