Prepare for an absolute spectacle with Showwomen at The Dukes in Lancaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
1940’s body magic star Koringa, 1930’s pioneer clown Lulu Adams, 1950s female dare-devil Florence Shufflebottom and 1880’s teeth hanging aerialist superstar Miss La La have inspired an exploration of lesser-known stories of extraordinary women in variety performance from a century ago.
Marisa Carnesky performs alongside cabaret and performance stars hair hanger/comedienne Fancy Chance, sword and spoken word artist Livia Kojo Alour and physical and fire performer Lucifire, interweaving live action, in-depth interviews and archival footage to create a dreamlike landscape mixing death defying stunts, strange and emotive acts, political resistance and secret backstage rituals.
Expect witchy collective going-ons in full leopard print, naked crocodile women scaling walls, ladders of swords, live hair hanging, never ending pom poms and ectoplasmic clowns.
Warning: This show contains nudity.
Showwomen comes to The Dukes on Thursday, March 14 at 7.30pm.
For tickets visit https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/showwomen