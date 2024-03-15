Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisers have announced that along with the Lancaster Bomber display from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, they now have the RAF Falcons carrying out a display at the event.

The RAF Falcons are the Royal Air Force's premier parachute team and are not to be missed!

Members of their team came to Morecambe on Friday to carry out a recce of the site.

RAF Falcons parachute display team 2018 ratification by AOC 2 Group AVM David Cooper at RAF Brize Norton.

Last year Morecambe Armed Forces weekend honoured the 'blue light' services for the first time.

There was a weekend of events including stalls and a parade.

Follow Lancaster and Morecambe Armed Forces Day on Facebook to keep updated at https://www.facebook.com/MorecambeArmedForcesDay