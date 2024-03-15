Premier RAF parachute team to appear at Morecambe Armed Forces event
Organisers have announced that along with the Lancaster Bomber display from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, they now have the RAF Falcons carrying out a display at the event.
The RAF Falcons are the Royal Air Force's premier parachute team and are not to be missed!
Members of their team came to Morecambe on Friday to carry out a recce of the site.
Last year Morecambe Armed Forces weekend honoured the 'blue light' services for the first time.
There was a weekend of events including stalls and a parade.
Follow Lancaster and Morecambe Armed Forces Day on Facebook to keep updated at https://www.facebook.com/MorecambeArmedForcesDay
Armed Forces Day is a chance to show your support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community: from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.