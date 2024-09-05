The Lancaster Jazz Festival returns with another exciting programme for 2024.

Running from September 11-15, this vibrant celebration of contemporary jazz brings together the finest UK artists with exceptional local talent.

The festival will take over various city centre venues, offering a dynamic mix of free and ticketed events.

Kanteena will host lively gigs, perfect for soaking up the atmosphere.

Emma Johnson audience Lancaster Jazz 2023. Picture by Ginny Koppenhol.

Intimate ticketed performances will grace the beautiful Moor Space at The Dukes theatre, while the historic Priory Church sets the stage for the festival launch, featuring Ruth Goller’s Skylla and Modern Vikings.

Offering a celebration of fresh sounds and artistic development executive producer Dave Shooter said: “We’re incredibly excited for this year’s festival. The programme boasts a powerful line-up, showcasing the best of the UK scene alongside a strong focus on community engagement. “

Artist-in-residence Charlotte Keefe will collaborate with local musicians throughout the weekend, before her special ‘Right Here Right Now’ closing performance at Lancaster Library.

As a creative development company, Lancaster Jazz Festival is thrilled to be hosting another Inspire Artist Day.

This free event, in collaboration with Jazz North, offers musicians the chance to hear from and connect with industry experts.

Plus, The Innovation Hub at The Gregson will host a special Lancaster Jazz Jam, a photography exhibition and space for people to drop in and take part in workshops, performances, walking tours and more.

Lancaster Jazz Festival extends its gratitude to Arts Council England, UKSPF, Groundswell Innovation, Lancaster BID, and Jazz North.

More information at https://www.lancasterjazz.com/