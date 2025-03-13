Power of Music event at Lancaster Grand to raise money for mental health charity

An exciting charity evening event, showcasing some of the areas amazing vocal talent, is coming to Lancaster Grand.

The show “The Power of Music” will be on Sunday March 23 at 7.15pm at Lancaster Grand.

The music showcase featuring all local artists including Brendan Cleary, Molly Warburton, Alex Hulme, Amy Jo Clough and Harrison Rimmer, is in support of Positive Futures, which provides mental

health, wellbeing, and crisis support across Lancaster, Morecambe, and the North West, in association with We Are Hummingbird.

Jan Gomez, CEO from Positive Futures, said: “The money raised will make so much difference to the people of the district, we will have more counselling and talking therapy slots available immediately as well as crisis appointments.

"We also work with the housebound and we would like at least half the money to go to that project ‘Stay Connected’ so we can support more people who are the most vulnerable and isolated in

society.”

Theatre duty manager and producer for the event Richard Maddieson said: “These performers are amazing, giving up their time to support the Theatre and such a great cause. Mental health is such a current challenge, and so relevant, we all have been impacted with at one time or another directly or indirectly.

"At Lancaster Grand we pride ourselves in being part of, and supporting, the local community in many ways so supporting the local charity, Positive Futures, is perfect.”

Tickets are available online at https://lancastergrand.co.uk/ or from the box office tel: 01524 64695.

Come and support a great cause and a lovely venue with some fantastic local artists.