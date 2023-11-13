Power network engineers on standby as Storm Debi weather warning raised to amber for Lancaster and Morecambe

Electricity North West is warning customers to be prepared as Storm Debi hits the Lancaster district today with the possibility of strong winds causing power cuts.

Engineers are on standby across the region and emergency plans have been stood up so that teams can respond to issues as quickly as possible if the power network is damaged.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Lancaster of strong and disruptive winds, and heavy rain associated with Storm Debi, lasting until 6pm.

Electricity North West incident manager, Mark Mercer, said: “We cut trees all year round to clear them from power lines but strong winds can still cause damage and blow other debris into the network causing power cuts.

Electricity North West engineers are on standby as Storm Debi hits Lancaster.

“We have 44,000km of overhead lines across the North West, enough to wrap all the way around the world. We’re monitoring the network in real time and we’ve ramped up our standby cover for the next couple of days so that we’re ready to respond wherever the worst of the weather hits.

“The key thing during a storm like this is to keep everyone safe. If you see any damaged equipment then stay well clear as it could still be live. Call us on 105 and we will send engineers to make it safe, or if there’s a life-threatening situation call 999.”

Electricity North West offers extra support to customers who may find power cuts more difficult through its Extra Care Register. For more information and to register yourself or a friend or family member for free, visit www.enwl.co.uk/extracare

You can prepare ahead of possible power cuts by charging phones and laptops, getting blankets and torches ready, and speaking with neighbours or family members so you know what to do. For more tips and for live power cut information go to www.enwl.co.uk/powercuts

You can follow updates and contact Electricity North West on X and Facebook, or you can call for free on 105 from any phone.

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has also cancelled two sailings today due to the weather – the 08:45am Douglas to Heysham and the 3pm Heysham to Douglas crossings