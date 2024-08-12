Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

HM Coastguard called police to a report of an ‘explosive device’ being found on the beach at Heysham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and coastguard cordoned off part of the promenade at Heysham after the possible explosive device was found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “The call was at 5.15pm on Saturday, Royds Avenue, Heysham, from the Coastguard.

"Initially it was suspected to be an explosive device but further assessment found it to be a gas cannister.”

The possible 'unexploded bomb' was found on the beach at Heysham near Royds Avenue. Picture from Google Street View.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “Coastguard rescue teams from Morecambe and Arnside put up safety cordons to support Lancashire Police respond to a report of ordnance on Heysham Beach on August 10 which was a false alarm.

“The report was made at about 4.55pm. An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit attended and at about 7.15pm confirmed the object was not ordnance.