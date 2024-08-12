Possible 'unexploded bomb' found on beach at Heysham

By Michelle Blade
Published 12th Aug 2024, 12:15 GMT
HM Coastguard called police to a report of an ‘explosive device’ being found on the beach at Heysham.

Police and coastguard cordoned off part of the promenade at Heysham after the possible explosive device was found.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “The call was at 5.15pm on Saturday, Royds Avenue, Heysham, from the Coastguard.

"Initially it was suspected to be an explosive device but further assessment found it to be a gas cannister.”

The possible 'unexploded bomb' was found on the beach at Heysham near Royds Avenue. Picture from Google Street View.
The possible 'unexploded bomb' was found on the beach at Heysham near Royds Avenue. Picture from Google Street View.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “Coastguard rescue teams from Morecambe and Arnside put up safety cordons to support Lancashire Police respond to a report of ordnance on Heysham Beach on August 10 which was a false alarm.

“The report was made at about 4.55pm. An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit attended and at about 7.15pm confirmed the object was not ordnance.

