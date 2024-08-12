Possible 'unexploded bomb' found on beach at Heysham
Police and coastguard cordoned off part of the promenade at Heysham after the possible explosive device was found.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “The call was at 5.15pm on Saturday, Royds Avenue, Heysham, from the Coastguard.
"Initially it was suspected to be an explosive device but further assessment found it to be a gas cannister.”
A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “Coastguard rescue teams from Morecambe and Arnside put up safety cordons to support Lancashire Police respond to a report of ordnance on Heysham Beach on August 10 which was a false alarm.
“The report was made at about 4.55pm. An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit attended and at about 7.15pm confirmed the object was not ordnance.