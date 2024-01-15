Portuguese ‘peri peri’ style takeaway like Nando’s set to return to Morecambe

A popular Morecambe takeaway business will be returning next month after closing in September 2022.

Fusion Peri Peri which offered peri peri food inspired by Portuguese cuisine opened a restaurant in the former Grove restaurant in Morecambe in May 2021 which also offered takeaways.

Fusion had two other takeaways in Heysham and Lancaster but these closed early 2022 so they could operate solely from the Pedder Street restaurant.

Sadly the restaurant closed in September 2022 due to spiralling costs and the cost of living crisis.

Fusion Peri Peri in Morecambe are back in February.

Now Fusion Peri Peri have announced they are returning in February with takeaway peri peri food on offer, and will be operating from the Morecambe restaurant which they also plan to open again soon.

Fusion Peri Peri said on Facebook: “You asked, so we’re delivering! Get ready to welcome back your favourite local peri peri people.

"We are returning in February with our delivery and take out service from the Morecambe restaurant and there will be restaurant opening updates coming soon.

"We’ll be based in Morecambe but offering delivery service to Heysham and the local area and we’ll also be offering pick-up take out, so you can grab your fusion fix on your way home if you’d prefer.”

Fusion Peri Peri will have a new menu and there will be an opening competition and an official opening date announced.

Fusion Peri Peri are at 3-5 Pedder Street, Morecambe.

Follow them on Facebook for updates at https://www.facebook.com/fusionperiperi