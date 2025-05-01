Popular vintage bus day to return to Morecambe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ribble Vehicle Preservation Trust will again be operating its popular ‘Vintage Bus Running Day’ in Morecambe on Sunday, May 18 at the Mazuma Stadium.

With a selection of vintage buses, many from the old local Ribble Company, RVPT will operate a free service from Carnforth railway station, Happy Mount Park and Heysham Village to the Morecambe Football Club and Promenade every 10/15 minutes from about 9.30am until 5pm.

It’s an unmissable chance to step back in time and travel like it’s the good old days!

While parents and grandparents savour the nostalgia of the sights, sounds, and smells of yesteryear, kids can enjoy the novelty of chirpy conductors and old-school ticket machines. They might even end up driving the conversation home with some ‘wheely’ good bus jokes.

Morecambe Vintage Bus Running Day 2024.

At the ‘bi-directional bus stops’ in Carnforth, Morecambe Winter Gardens, Happy Mount Park, Bare, Mazuma Stadium and Heysham Village, you can hop on or hop off - or just enjoy the ride! There is ample opportunity to get a good Sunday lunch, take in a stroll on the prom and grab an ice cream.

Additional attractions for 2025 include mystery tours on vintage coaches, memorabilia stalls, food and drink within Morecambe Football Club, open top buses and stories of yesteryear brought alive with film archives.

You could start your public transport day out with great train links to Barrow in Furness, Skipton and Leeds or catch the bus from Preston or the South Lakes.

Pick up a programme on the day to support the event. All services are free, but donations go towards the upkeep of these much-loved buses.