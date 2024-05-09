Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ribble Vehicle Preservation Trust will again be operating its popular ‘Vintage Bus Running Day’ in Morecambe on Sunday, May 19 at the Mazuma Stadium.

With a selection of vintage buses, many from the old local Ribble Company, RVPT will operate a free service from Carnforth railway station, Happy Mount Park and Heysham Village to the Morecambe Football Club and Promenade every 10/15 minutes from about 9.30am until 5pm.

This is a great day out for all the family, while parents and grandparents can reminisce, the younger passenger can experience to sounds and smells of the past, chirpy conductors and possibly even try their hand with an old ticket machine…

Additional attractions for 2024 include memorabilia stalls, food and drink within Morecambe Football Club, open top buses and much more.

Vintage buses on Morecambe promenade for Vintage Bus Day which this year is on May 19.

There will be bi-directional bus stops at Carnforth Station, Morecambe Winter Gardens, Happy Mount Park, Mazuma Stadium and Heysham Village, and there is ample opportunity to get a good Sunday lunch, take in a stroll on the prom and grab an ice cream.

In addition, there will be the popular Bare Circular service, with pickups from Bare Lane Station, and three mystery tours (approximately 40 minutes) on vintage coaches.

You could start your public transport day out with great train links to Barrow in Furness, Skipton and Leeds or catch the bus from Preston or the South Lakes.

You can buy a programme on the day, which will have full details and will also support the event.