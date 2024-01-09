Popular Pups in the Park dog show and fun day to make welcome return to Lancaster in 2024

Pups in the Park will be back again in Lancaster in March.

After the success of last year's event Pups in the Park is back again for a family friendly, dog focused fun day.

Events by All Occasions who are holding the event said: “We encourage anyone with any breed to come along to Williamson Park on Sunday March 24 and meet like minded dog lovers and let your dogs socialise and interact with other dogs.

"We will have stalls from rescue centres, veterinary practices, breeders, and groomers.

"There will be talks and demonstrations throughout the day with an artisan fair within the Ashton Memorial.

"Puppaccinos and natural dog treats will be for sale for dogs alongside coffee and cake for their humans.

"The much anticipated dog show will take place again this year and applications will be open soon.”

Pups in the Park takes place in Williamson Park in Lancaster on Sunday March 24, from 10.30am-3pm.