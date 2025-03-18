Popular Pups in the Park dog show and fun day to make welcome return to Lancaster

Pups in the Park will be back again in Lancaster for a third time this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Events by all Occasions who are holding the event said: “We are super pleased to be back for a third year with our very popular, family friendly, doggy festival 'Pups in the Park.'

“We encourage anyone with any breed to come along to Williamson Park on Sunday March 23 and meet like minded dog lovers and let your dogs socialise and interact with other dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be dog related stalls and lots of fun activities for all.

Pups in the Park event in Williamson Park, Lancaster in 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“The main event, The Dog Show will take place again.

"There will be food and drink and lots of dog treats.

“All dogs are welcome with well behaved owners.”

Pups in the Park takes place in Williamson Park in Lancaster on Sunday March 23, from 10.30am-3pm.

Visit Pups in the Park 2025 on Facebook for more information and how to enter.