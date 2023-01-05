Popular pub in Heysham boarded up and closed just days into the new year

Cumberland View on Heysham Road closed its doors on January 3 and has been boarded up.

A sign at the front says: “Business to let – Visit runathwaitespub.co.uk or contact the recruitment team on 07854 999 400.”

Carl Michael Pearson, the former licensee posted on Facebook on December 4: “What can I say but I would like to thank everyone for their custom at the Cumberland View for the last five years we have made good friends and memories we need to start a new chapter in our lives.

Cumberland View on Heysham Road, Heysham has closed just days into the new year. Picture by Michelle Blade.

"The pub will be closing on January 3 until further notice thanks again Carl Jess and my kids.”

Rumours on Facebook that the pub would be sold for housing have been denied by Thwaites Brewery who own the pub.

A spokesman for Thwaites Brewery said: “We have recently secured the Cumberland View and are currently seeking a new tenant to reopen the pub and take the business forward.

"There is no truth in the rumour that we are selling the site for residential redevelopment.”

A sign has gone up at Cumberland View saying the business is to let. Picture by Michelle Blade.

According to Thwaites website, the Cumberland View is a substantial building in a great location.

There is a large open plan lounge area which also includes a dedicated section for live entertainment.

A pool table and darts are located in the large tap room.

Externally there is a beer garden, bowling green and car park.

Living accommodation consists of four bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom, office and lounge.

Trade comes from the local area, along with visiting tourists to the nearby hotels and caravan parks.

The pub is a big part of the local community offering various events such as karaoke, quiz nights and charity events.

Live sports is also shown.

We reported in November 2021 that the thriving bowling club at Cumberland View was to close on December 31, 2021.

Plans were to convert the Bowling Club, which was situated at the rear of Cumberland View, into a beer garden.

It appears from the description on the Thwaites website of the pub that there is now a beer garden and bowling green.

