Pharmacy services will cease to operate "over the coming months", a supermarket spokesman said.

A total of 247 pharmacies will close. However, pharmacies that are not based inside a Sainsbury's supermarket will remain open.

CEO of Lloyds Pharmacy, Kevin Birch, said the decision had "not been an easy one".

Lloyds Pharmacy are axing their branch in Morecambe Sainsbury's along with 246 others. Picture from Google Street View.

He continued: "We understand that our patients and customers may have questions about how the change will affect them.

"We would like to thank them for all their continued support and assure them that we are committed to providing a smooth transition over the coming months. I am very grateful to all our colleagues for their dedication to our patients, customers and communities.”

Meanwhile, a Sainsbury’s spokesman said: “LloydsPharmacy is withdrawing pharmacy services from our stores over the coming months.

"We will work with them to ensure customers are clear on how they can access an alternative pharmacy provision to meet their needs.”

The Morecambe branch of Lloyds Pharmacy in Sainsbury’s is just one of a few across Lancashire that are closing.