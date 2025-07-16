Popular Morecambe street market coming to town

Morecambe BID is excited to announce the return of the much-loved Morecambe local street market this August — and are calling on local traders and stallholders to help make it a vibrant success.

The markets will take place on Wednesday August 13 and Sunday August 17, focusing on the heart of Morecambe’s town centre, particularly Market Street, Euston Road, and New Town Square.

These special trial dates are designed to draw visitors into these key streets, supporting local businesses and creating a lively, welcoming atmosphere throughout the town.

The markets will showcase a fantastic variety of artisan goods, local produce, crafts, and delicious food stalls, alongside children’s entertainment to create a fun, family-friendly day out.

Market Street, Morecambe. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard.

In a move to encourage as many businesses as possible to get involved, trading is completely free for all stallholders on these two dates.

This is a unique opportunity for local makers, food producers, and independent businesses to reach new audiences and contribute to the buzz of a thriving town centre.

"We really want to give local traders a platform to shine, while also attracting footfall from the promenade and bringing people deeper into key town centre streets like Market Street and Euston Road," said John O’Neill, Morecambe BID manager.

"These trial markets will help us determine the best approach going forward and give us valuable insight into what works best for traders and visitors alike."

Spaces are limited and are expected to fill quickly. Traders interested in taking part are encouraged to get in touch as soon as possible to secure their free pitch.

To book your place, contact [email protected].