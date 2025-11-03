Popular Morecambe record shop up for sale

A Morecambe record shop is up for sale due to the owners retiring.

Eden Music on Skipton Street, Morecambe, was formerly Vintage Vinyl on Albert Road, which relocated in 2019.

Paula Baker and her husband Mark opened Vintage Vinyl in Albert Road in 2014, but they outgrew the space, and needed larger premises to accommodate their huge vinyl collection.

The husband and wife partnership enabled them to open a unique, nostalgic and very chaotic record shop, selling pre-loved vinyl, cassettes, CD's, equipment and memorabilia.

Paula Baker inside Eden Music record store in Morecambe. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard.

The business grew from a deep-routed passion for all genres of music.

Paula said on the Eden Music Facebook page: “Eden Music record shop business, 2-4 Skipton Street, Morecambe, Lancashire, LA4 4AR, is now for sale!

“Mark and I have now made the decision to retire. We have true mixed feelings; there is a sadness to ending an era of playing music every day, meeting amazingly interesting people, and learning so much from so many, to being excited for new adventures and new horizons, being able to spend more time with family, and stepping closer to our dream for off-grid living!

“For the right investor, this is a fantastic opportunity to buy a unique retail business in the heart of Morecambe.

Records inside Eden Music, Morecambe. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard.

"With the multi-million pound Eden North project, soon to be built in the town, and only a stroll away, the business will continue to grow and thrive, especially when international visitors flock to the town.

“Interested parties should private message us, for further details, and viewing is strictly by appointment only.”

Contact Nanny Moon (Paula Baker) on Facebook.