Popular Morecambe park to host summer market

By Michelle Blade
Published 11th Jul 2024, 12:01 BST
A family fun weekend will be held in Happy Mount Park in Morecambe next month.

Morecambe Event Co have said they are bringing a large market to the park, complete with a huge selection of local traders, crafters, and businesses as well as games, and craft

activities for the children to compliment the on-site play park, crazy golf, train, trampolines and splash park.

The fun weekend will be on August 24-25, from 11am to 5pm each day and entry is free.

Put the date in your diary!

