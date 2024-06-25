‘A gem of a business' the Bay View Cabin is adjacent to Morecambe Golf Club and in a prime location overlooking Morecambe Bay.

The cabin is an all year round go to food business with an established loyal following serving hot and cold food, ice creams, and hot and cold drinks.

The fully equipped detached building has exterior space for a good range of outdoor seating.

The turnover is substantial with even further potential.

It is a genuine retirement sale and early viewing is essential.

Viewing is strictly by appointment with Fisher Wrathall Commercial, 82 Penny Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XN.

Please call 01524 69922 to arrange or email: [email protected].

View the listing on the website at https://fwcommercial.co.uk/estate_property/for-sale-property-business-marine-road-east-morecambe/

