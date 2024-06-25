Popular Morecambe cabin cafe for sale for £295k

By Michelle Blade
Published 25th Jun 2024, 16:24 BST
A little cafe in Morecambe popular with holidaymakers, walkers and locals is for sale for offers in the region of £295,000.

‘A gem of a business' the Bay View Cabin is adjacent to Morecambe Golf Club and in a prime location overlooking Morecambe Bay.

The cabin is an all year round go to food business with an established loyal following serving hot and cold food, ice creams, and hot and cold drinks.

The fully equipped detached building has exterior space for a good range of outdoor seating.

The turnover is substantial with even further potential.

It is a genuine retirement sale and early viewing is essential.

Viewing is strictly by appointment with Fisher Wrathall Commercial, 82 Penny Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XN.

Please call 01524 69922 to arrange or email: [email protected].

View the listing on the website at https://fwcommercial.co.uk/estate_property/for-sale-property-business-marine-road-east-morecambe/

The Bay View Cabin in Morecambe.

1. Bay View Cabin

The Bay View Cabin in Morecambe.Photo: Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster

The Bay View Cabin serves hot food all year round.

2. Bay View Cabin

The Bay View Cabin serves hot food all year round.Photo: Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster

There is an outside seating area at the cabin.

3. Bay View Cabin

There is an outside seating area at the cabin.Photo: Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster

4. Bay View Cabin

-Photo: Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster

