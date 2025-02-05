Popular Morecambe Bay beach hut cafe closing its doors

A cozy cafe by the beach at Arnside is closing its doors and will be put up for sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christiane and Tom of the Arnside Beach Hut said on Facebook: “To our wonderful community, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Arnside Beach Hut on February 8.

"After much consideration, due to personal reasons we have decided to step away and will be putting the business up for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to all of you—our loyal customers, friends, and neighbours—who have supported us this past year.

Tom and Christiané Brook outside Arnside Beach Hut. Picture courtesy of Arnside Beach Hut.

"Your kindness, laughter, and shared love for great coffee & cake have made this journey truly special.

“We hope to find a new owner who will continue to serve the community with the same warmth and passion.

"If you or someone you know is interested in taking over this beloved spot, please feel free to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you for being part of our story. We will miss you all!”

People took to Facebook to comment on the closure.

Clare Earps said: “We heard today when we came in for our coffee and chat. Gutted to hear this and we wish you both the very best. Hopefully someone will come along to continue with the beach hut. it’s a great community and we will miss seeing all the regulars especially you, Jo and Pete.”

Ian Thomson said: “Such sad news, good luck for the future.”

Mary Shalkowski said: “Such a tough decision, I’m sure. Sending tons of love. I can’t wait to hear where your path leads next.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jay Stride said: “Very sad to see you both go. I’m away on holiday otherwise I’d have popped in for one last flat white and a scone to share with the dinghy park Robin! All the best for the future.”

Digby Hodgson said: “You will be greatly missed. I have made some lovely friends there. Let’s hope it can continue.”

Tom and Christiané Brook took over the beach hut in June 2024.

For the couple, who met in Los Angeles and settled in the South Lakes together, owning the hut was something of a dream come true.