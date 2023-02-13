Popular Morecambe and Lancaster restaurants get new food hygiene ratings
A Lancaster restaurant and a Morecambe wine bar have been given new scores for their food hygiene standards.
Medusa, a Turkish restaurant in Cheapside, Lancaster, was awarded a score of four out of five after assessment on January 3, the Food Standards Agency website shows.
Meanwhile, Shackletons wine bar and kitchen, in Princes Crescent, Bare, Morecambe, was awarded a maximum score of five out of five after an inspection on February 2.
Currently, of Lancaster's 132 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 94 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.