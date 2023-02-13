Popular Morecambe and Lancaster restaurants get new food hygiene ratings

Medusa, a Turkish restaurant in Cheapside, Lancaster, was awarded a score of four out of five after assessment on January 3, the Food Standards Agency website shows.

Meanwhile, Shackletons wine bar and kitchen, in Princes Crescent, Bare, Morecambe, was awarded a maximum score of five out of five after an inspection on February 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently, of Lancaster's 132 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 94 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.