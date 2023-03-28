This year’s popular March of the Mods weekend includes free events on Friday (March 31) at The Exchange featuring The Reaction plus the Soulman Mark Yates, and Skarma at The Boardwalk.

The headline event – March of the Mods Morecambe – takes place on Saturday at The Alhambra from 2pm to midnight with a superb line-up of bands, and all in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust and Parkinson’s UK charities

The all day event will include tributes to The Jam and The Who, Northern Soul Classics, 60s Mod, Ska, 2 Tone and Mod Revival all supported by DJs on the vinyl.

March of the Mods comes to Morecambe this weekend.