Popular March of the Mods event returns to Morecambe this weekend

It’s that time of year again when the Mods descend and take over the West End of Morecambe.

By Debbie Butler
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:34 BST- 1 min read

This year’s popular March of the Mods weekend includes free events on Friday (March 31) at The Exchange featuring The Reaction plus the Soulman Mark Yates, and Skarma at The Boardwalk.

The headline event – March of the Mods Morecambe – takes place on Saturday at The Alhambra from 2pm to midnight with a superb line-up of bands, and all in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust and Parkinson’s UK charities

The all day event will include tributes to The Jam and The Who, Northern Soul Classics, 60s Mod, Ska, 2 Tone and Mod Revival all supported by DJs on the vinyl.

March of the Mods comes to Morecambe this weekend.
There is no pay on the door available and it’s highly likely a sell out will be called in the next few days. The last few tickets priced £12.50 are available from alhambralive.com/event/march-of-the-mods/

