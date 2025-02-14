Popular Lancaster visitor attraction wins big at tourism awards
It received a Judges’ Commendation at the event having been shortlisted in the Small Visitor Attraction category.
The annual awards are organised by Marketing Lancashire, the county’s LVEP (Local Visitor Economy Partnership) and were held at the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool on Tuesday.
From large attraction to small attraction, visitor experience to accessible and inclusive tourism, every aspect of Lancashire tourism and hospitality was celebrated in 27 categories.
Commenting on the commendation, museum co-ordinator Sabine Skae said: “There is always fierce – but friendly - competition in the Lancashire Tourism Awards so to come away with a Judges’ Commendation was wonderful.
“It reflects the hard work done by the team who have so far welcomed over 60,000 visitors and offered educational inputs to thousands of school, college and university students since the Museum opened in June 2022.
“We’re delighted with the commendation and of course, offer our congratulations to the category winner, the Spitfire Visitor Centre which we’ll be visiting soon!”
Clive Grunshaw, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire said:
"I am pleased to see the Lancashire Police Museum once again recognised for the outstanding work being done by Sabine and the team of volunteers that has helped make it a popular destination for tens of thousands of people.
"The museum is a fantastic tool to engage with residents from across Lancashire and beyond to build relationships between our police force and the communities it serves.
"I'd encourage anyone in Lancashire to go and see it for themselves. It really brings the proud history of policing to life."
The Lancashire Police Museum is housed within a former prison wing at Lancaster Castle. It boasts 16 fascinating exhibits detailing the history of Lancashire police.
Visitors can learn about police training, forensic development and recruitment and enjoy interactive displays on crime and custody as well as the opportunity to see what they’d look like in Police uniform.
Free to enter, the Museum is open on Thursdays and Fridays from 10.30 to 12.30 and 1.30-4pm, with some extra days during school holidays. It is staffed by volunteers.
For more information, please visit https://lancashirepolicemuseum.co.uk/