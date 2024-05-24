Popular Lancaster visitor attraction celebrates 40,000th visitor and second anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A favourite Lancaster visitor attraction has double cause for celebration.

Lancashire Police Museum is celebrating its second anniversary and its 40,000th visitor – Michel Alberio from Zug in Switzerland.

The museum, housed within a former prison wing at Lancaster Castle, was launched in May 2022 and has since gone from strength to strength.

It has been shortlisted for two prestigious local visitor awards, hosted royal visitors and this week welcomed its 40,000th visitor, who was presented with a crime prevention goody bag by special guests Chief Constable Sasha Hatchett and the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, Amanda Parker.

Lancashire Police Chief Constable Sasha Hatchett and the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire Amanda Parker with the museum’s 40th visitor Michel Alberio.

The museum boasts 16 fascinating exhibits detailing the history of Lancashire police.

Visitors can learn about police training, forensic development and recruitment. and enjoy interactive displays on crime and custody as well as the opportunity to see what they’d look like in police uniform.

Free to enter, the museum is open on Thursdays and Fridays from 10.30-12.30pm and 1.30-4pm, with some extra days during school holidays. It is staffed by volunteers.

“It’s been a pleasure to welcome so many visitors, from the very young to the young at heart, said museum co-ordinator Sabine Skae.

Lancashire Police Museum celebrates its second anniversary.

“We’ve had thousands of walk-in visitors but we’ve also welcomed hundreds of school, college and university students on organised tours. We’ve also welcomed people to special events during the school holidays and specialist talks by serving and retired police officers.

“It’s been great to share with them our fabulous history but also talk to people about the challenges of present day policing as well as current career opportunities, of which there are many.”

Chief Con Sacha Hatchett said: “It’s been lovely to visit the museum today, to meet our 40,000th visitor and to speak to the fantastic volunteers who do such a wonderful job looking after our guests.

"The museum is an excellent resource for us providing an opportunity to educate people on how policing has changed, to learn more about their local police force and to illustrate the challenges of policing today.

“With more exhibits to be added over the year ahead and the fascinating history of the building itself, I'd encourage anyone to come and visit the museum in beautiful Lancaster."

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw added: “It's fantastic to celebrate the second anniversary of the police museum, which has been and continues to be an excellent resource for the county since opening its doors to the public.

"This is a chance to celebrate the fantastic work that's gone into making it a success, particularly the numerous volunteers that help provide thousands of visitors with the best possible experience, learning about their local police force and how policing has changed over the years.

"The number of people visiting and taking the opportunity to learn about the proud history of policing in Lancashire speaks for itself, and I'm looking forward to seeing the museum continue to go from strength to strength."

Anyone wishing to visit the museum can find out more at lancashirepolicemuseum.co.uk or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram.