Few restaurants endure over 45 years, but one Lancaster diner has reached this milestone and celebrated with a party on December 1.

The interior of Pizza Margherita has subtly changed over the years, but the core themes of black and white photos and tiles and luscious green plants are still there… though there have been several makeovers over time to keep the place looking crisp and appealing.

Clementine Allen, sister to Peter Boizot who founded Pizza Express, opened the restaurant on the cobbles of Moor Lane on December 4, 1979.

She only retired a few years ago, though as you would expect, she is still a frequent visitor.

Times have changed over the last 45 years, yet the ethics of Pizza Margherita, with its take on classic pizza, remain the same. Quality food in a stylish atmosphere with relaxed and friendly service.

Many of today’s menu items were there for the first day… after all classic Neapolitan pizzas are always popular.

Dough is made daily in the restaurant by the pizzaiolo, otherwise known as the pizza maker.

Pizza ingredients are still sourced from Italy and Peroni beer is and has been a signature drink for 45 years – before others discovered it.

Innovations over the years have included hoisin duck pizza, banoffee pizza and of course currently, the famous Christmas Pizza Noelia.

Often changing starters and desserts owe much to manager Ana Czerniawska’s creativity. Ana has worked at the restaurant for more than 30 years and was recently awarded Love Lancaster Business Awards Manager of the Year 2024.

Pizza Margherita is very much embedded in the fabric of Lancaster life. Hailed as an institution and an icon in Lancaster, it is the location for countless first dates, birthdays, anniversaries, graduation celebrations, work sessions, weddings and even funerals.

The restaurant is located in the Arts District of Lancaster with The Dukes Theatre and The Grand Theatre in close proximity.

Art@Margherita can be found in the upstairs restaurant and hosts exhibitions from local artists. The newly refurbished Galleria is a stylish welcome addition to the expanding restaurant space.

Pizza Margherita is located at 2, Moor Lane, Lancaster LA1 1QD. Call 01524 36333. Booking advisable. Email www.pizza-margherita.co.uk