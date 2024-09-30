Popular Lancaster pie shop closes its doors after more than 50 years trading

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular pie shop which has served customers in Lancaster and Morecambe for over 50 years has closed.

Potts Pies on Bowerham Road in Lancaster shut at the weekend (September 28) after being in business since 1973.

Owner Donna Crossley made the announcement on the Bowerham, Lancaster shop's Facebook page: "Did not ever think I would be writing this.

"It's time to hang my apron up.

Potts Pies in Lancaster is closing its doors after more then 50 years selling pies.

"I would like to thank each and every one of you for your custom, it's had its ups and downs mainly ups.

"I would like to thank all my staff over the years for your continued support.

"It's not been easy over the last few years as some of you know.

"I will leave here with my head held high and be proud of what I have done.

Donna Crossley from Potts Pies which is closing, with Hairy Bikers Si King and Dave Myers when they visited the shop.

"I would like to wish the new owner all the best and good luck for what you turn it into.

"Good luck to you all...have a good life and stay safe.

"Onwards and upwards."

Launched by Joe and Vena Potts in 1973, the Bowerham Road deli shop became synonymous with pastry in the city and was one of the longest running pie bakeries.

At one point Potts Pies had shops in Morecambe, Bare, Torrisholme and Bolton-le-Sands, as well as the outlet in Bowerham.

Owner Donna Crossley worked at the store for more than 30 years and decided to take over the running of it in 2016.

She said the lease has been sold to a new owner and there is no information yet on what the shop will be used for in future.