Popular Lancaster park bird viewing wall to be replaced after vandalism

The Friends of Williamson Park are pleased to announce that funding has been granted for the replacement of the badly vandalised bird viewing wall in the park.

Thanks to a generous grant awarded by the Lancashire Environmental Fund (LEF), the project will provide a new viewing wall to enhance the bird-watching experience for visitors.

Williamson Park, a beloved green space in Lancaster, has long been a popular destination for locals and tourists alike, particularly for birdwatchers who frequent the bird viewing

area.

Unfortunately, the original wall was irreparably damaged by vandalism, limiting access and reducing the enjoyment of the area.

The funding from LEF will cover the full cost of the new wall’s construction, which will not only restore the park’s bird-watching experience but also ensure the area remains a safe

and welcoming space for all visitors.

The new wall will be designed with both durability and aesthetics in mind, reflecting the park's natural beauty while providing an upgraded facility for bird enthusiasts.

It will also provide better access for wheelchair users.

"We are delighted to receive this grant and are excited about the improvements it will bring to Williamson Park," said a spokesperson for The Friends of Williamson Park.

"The bird viewing wall is a key feature of the park, and we’re grateful to the Lancashire Environmental Fund for supporting this project.

"It’s a significant step toward ensuring the park remains a popular destination for the community and visitors alike."

Work on the new wall is expected to begin in the next few weeks, with completion anticipated by the end of July.

The Friends of Williamson Park are eager to see the project come to life and look forward to inviting the public to experience the enhanced bird-watching area once complete.