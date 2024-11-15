Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Popular local artist Chas Jacobs is keeping it in the family when he exhibits alongside daughter Kate at the Ashton Memorial this year.

It’s two years since the last exhibition and Chas has been working on some new original paintings this year, including a beautiful winter scene of Lancaster Castle, a snowy view of Morecambe Bay

and the ever-popular picnic spot at the Crook o’ Lune at Caton.

Daughter Kate is exhibiting alongside with her original paintings and limited edition linocut prints.

Chas and Kate Jacobs will be hosting a winter exhibition at the Ashton Memorial in Lancaster.

Kate’s work is inspired by the nature that surrounds the Jacobs’ family home in the Lune Valley and Roeburndale, where she captures the movement of the rivers, the wildness of the moors and the

ancient woodlands, before heading home to her studio to recreate what she has seen either by designing and hand-printing detailed linocut prints or creating paintings in both acrylic or mixed media.

Chas said: “I’m extremely proud to be showing my work alongside that of Kate this year. Our styles are very different but they complement each other well, and I’m sure that everyone who comes along to the Memorial will find something they like.”

Chas’s work is framed locally by Bay Framing of Regent Road, Morecambe, who also stock a range of his prints.

Winter at Lancaster Castle by Chas Jacobs.

The exhibition is at the ground floor of the Ashton Memorial, Williamson Park, Lancaster on Saturday November 23 and Sunday November 24, 10.30am to 3.30pm.

There will be original paintings, new limited-edition prints, and greetings and Christmas cards.

Entry is free, and there will be a glass of fizz and mince pies.

Both Chas and Kate will be available all weekend to chat too.