Popular Lancaster artist Chas Jacobs will be at church Christmas fair this weekend

St Paul’s Church in Scotforth is set to hold its second Artisan Christmas Fair to raise much needed funds for the running of the Grade II listed building.

On Sunday December 10, starting at 11am, the Parish Hall will be bursting with festive spirit and there will be gifts, crafts, art, toys, baubles and much more.

Renowned local artist, Chas Jacobs, who went to Scotforth St Paul’s School will also be exhibiting his stunning work and selling signed prints of some of his most popular pieces.

Carols will bring that extra special Christmas feel at 1pm and a prize raffle will be drawn at 2pm.

Popular Lancaster artist Chas Jacobs will be at a city church Christmas fair this weekend.

Entry is just £2 per adult and includes a glass of mulled wine, tea or coffee and a slice or cake or mince pie.

Children are free of charge.

Revd Dr Rebecca Aechtner, Vicar at St Paul’s said: “Our first Artisan Christmas Fair in 2022 was a resounding success and we raised a massive £1300, which is just fabulous.

“St Paul’s thrives in being a parish church deeply rooted in our local area and we know we can rely on our wonderful community to support our cause.

The Christmas fair at St Paul's Scotforth last year raised £1300.

“Christmas is a time to share love, warmth, and goodwill. In the spirit of giving, let us create cherished moments and build connections that reflect the true essence of this festive season.

“The day is set to be a fun filled celebration and we look forward to welcoming everyone to the Parish Hall.”