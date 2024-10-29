Popular key cutting shop in Morecambe moves one street over to new premises

By Michelle Blade
Published 29th Oct 2024, 15:29 BST
A popular key cutting, engraving and watch repair firm has moved to a new location in Morecambe town centre.

John on Pedder Street has now become John on Queen Street as John Pilling has now moved into new premises at 11 Queen Street (next door to The Sanctuary cafe).

John who first opened a stall on Morecambe’s Festival Market a few years ago said: “The new shop might be bigger but our prices are still small!

“Key cutting still £3.59 or three for £8.25.

John on Pedder Street key cutting business has moved one street over to new premises in Queen Street in Morecambe.

“Renata Watch Batteries fitted still £4.79 with 12 months guarantee.

“Ravel watches still from £8.99.

“Leather watch straps still from £5.99.

“Engraving still from £5.99. Plus we now cut dimple keys for just £8.50 (Ultion, Brisant, Yale etc).

“Hope to see you soon at 11 Queen Street in Morecambe.”

