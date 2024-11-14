Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An indoor Christmas Market which attracts thousands of shoppers is returning to Morecambe for a third year this November.

The Mazuma Indoor Christmas Market takes place on November 23 from 11am-5pm and November 24 from 10am-4pm.

It boasts more than 50 stalls selling Christmas gifts, food and confectionery.

New for this year is a chance to see and pet donkeys, ponies, goats and ducks provided by Life Between the Ears. Thanks to sponsorship by Quality Driving Experience and TOGO 3D, this attraction is free to visitors from 11.30am-3pm.

Santa will be a star attraction again at this year's Christmas Market.

Father Christmas will also appear on Saturday from 12-4pm and 11am-3pm on Sunday as Storytime with Santa returns, where children can enjoy a magical festive story, receive a gift and take photos. Booking is essential and costs £10 per child. To book, email [email protected]

A fairground ride and festive music are among attractions too as is Big Bears Bbq Pizza and Grill providing fresh stone baked pizza.

Admission is £1. Under 16s can attend for free.