Popular indoor Christmas market returns to Lancaster

Applications for open for stallholders at an indoor Christmas market coming to Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Events by All Occasions posted on Facebook: "We are pleased to finally announce that the first of our annual Big Indoor Christmas Markets will be at The Storey, in Lancaster.

“There will be a huge array of stunning stalls, selling gifts ideal for loved ones this Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A food hall will also be part of our Big Indoor Christmas Market at The Storey where you will be able buy all your delicious festive treats.

A popular indoor Christmas matket is returning to Lancaster.

“Applications for stall holders are now open.

“Please be aware of scammers and only ever communicate directly with Events by All Occasions, via messenger or email at [email protected].

“We will never contact you or communicate through organisers personal online accounts.”

The Big Indoor Christmas Market is at The Storey in Lancaster on Saturday, November 22, from 11am to 4pm.

Events by All Occasions put on various events in the Lancaster and Morecambe area.