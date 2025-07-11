Popular indoor Christmas market returns to Lancaster

By Michelle Blade
Published 11th Jul 2025, 10:46 BST
Applications for open for stallholders at an indoor Christmas market coming to Lancaster.

Events by All Occasions posted on Facebook: "We are pleased to finally announce that the first of our annual Big Indoor Christmas Markets will be at The Storey, in Lancaster.

“There will be a huge array of stunning stalls, selling gifts ideal for loved ones this Christmas.

“A food hall will also be part of our Big Indoor Christmas Market at The Storey where you will be able buy all your delicious festive treats.

A popular indoor Christmas matket is returning to Lancaster.

“Applications for stall holders are now open.

“Please be aware of scammers and only ever communicate directly with Events by All Occasions, via messenger or email at [email protected].

“We will never contact you or communicate through organisers personal online accounts.”

The Big Indoor Christmas Market is at The Storey in Lancaster on Saturday, November 22, from 11am to 4pm.

Events by All Occasions put on various events in the Lancaster and Morecambe area.

